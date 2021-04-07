Ocean Protocol Price Reaches $1.52 on Exchanges (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 7th. One Ocean Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.52 or 0.00002659 BTC on major exchanges. Ocean Protocol has a market cap of $647.73 million and $82.69 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00055866 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00022670 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.36 or 0.00619814 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.00 or 0.00078716 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Coin Profile

Ocean Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins and its circulating supply is 426,026,837 coins. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com . The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Ocean Protocol Coin Trading

