Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Gap Up to $6.35

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.35, but opened at $6.65. Ocugen shares last traded at $6.41, with a volume of 22,904 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Chardan Capital lowered shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $1.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.04.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average is $3.34. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ocugen by 676.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372,705 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Ocugen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Ocugen by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 306,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 169,454 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Ocugen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $551,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Ocugen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. 8.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.

