Oddz (ODDZ) One Day Trading Volume Tops $9.20 Million

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Oddz coin can currently be purchased for about $2.86 or 0.00005127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Oddz has traded up 44.1% against the U.S. dollar. Oddz has a total market cap of $26.35 million and approximately $9.20 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00068806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.80 or 0.00259787 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005669 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $417.51 or 0.00749041 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55,743.06 or 1.00007041 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000468 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00016147 BTC.

Oddz Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,220,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

