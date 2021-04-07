ODUWA (OWC) Trading Up 141.2% This Week

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One ODUWA token can now be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001098 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ODUWA has traded 141.2% higher against the US dollar. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $2.60 million and approximately $9,171.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,508.83 or 0.99981035 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00035018 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00010730 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.57 or 0.00094788 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001240 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005219 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 tokens. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

