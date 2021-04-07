Offshift Price Tops $3.54 on Top Exchanges (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 7th. Over the last seven days, Offshift has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Offshift has a total market cap of $10.47 million and $242,744.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.54 or 0.00006279 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,438.05 or 1.00182807 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00035164 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00010665 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.46 or 0.00094890 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001194 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001750 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005267 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift Profile

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,960,000 coins. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

