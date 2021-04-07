OG Fan Token Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.11 Million (OG)

OG Fan Token (CURRENCY:OG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 7th. In the last week, OG Fan Token has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. One OG Fan Token coin can now be purchased for $10.32 or 0.00018238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OG Fan Token has a total market cap of $13.15 million and approximately $10.11 million worth of OG Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About OG Fan Token
OG Fan Token is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. OG Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,274,535 coins. OG Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios. The official website for OG Fan Token is www.socios.com/og. OG Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @OGesports and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling OG Fan Token
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OG Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OG Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OG Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for OG Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OG Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.