OG Fan Token Trading 10.5% Lower Over Last Week (OG)

OG Fan Token (CURRENCY:OG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Over the last seven days, OG Fan Token has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. OG Fan Token has a total market cap of $13.15 million and $10.11 million worth of OG Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OG Fan Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.32 or 0.00018238 BTC on major exchanges.
About OG Fan Token
OG Fan Token is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. OG Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,274,535 coins. OG Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @OGesports and its Facebook page is accessible here. OG Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/og. The official message board for OG Fan Token is medium.com/socios.
Buying and Selling OG Fan Token
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OG Fan Token directly using US dollars.
