OIN Finance Price Up 14.2% Over Last 7 Days (OIN)

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. OIN Finance has a market capitalization of $16.23 million and $671,008.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OIN Finance has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One OIN Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00001138 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00055423 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00022070 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $355.44 or 0.00628393 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.15 or 0.00079817 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

OIN Finance Coin Profile

OIN is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,209,135 coins. The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance . The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance . OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

Buying and Selling OIN Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OIN Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OIN Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

