OKB Price Up 14.4% Over Last Week (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One OKB coin can currently be bought for about $18.43 or 0.00032525 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, OKB has traded up 14.4% against the dollar. OKB has a total market capitalization of $1.11 billion and approximately $424.80 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OKB alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00056914 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00022582 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.89 or 0.00631601 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00079401 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

About OKB

OKB is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official website is www.okex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

OKB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OKB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.