OKCash Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.05 Million (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. OKCash has a total market capitalization of $4.05 million and approximately $20,123.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0504 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OKCash has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,687.73 or 1.00053358 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00035499 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00010576 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.37 or 0.00094201 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001176 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00005305 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OKCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 80,282,846 coins. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

OKCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

