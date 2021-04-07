Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 770,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 53,938 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.66% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $150,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ODFL shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $218.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $244.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.28 and its 200-day moving average is $206.10. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.50 and a 52-week high of $248.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

