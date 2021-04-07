Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) SVP Sells $140,224.00 in Stock

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.64, for a total value of $140,224.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,390.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of OLLI stock traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.60. The stock had a trading volume of 24,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,396. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $123.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.06.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 18.3% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OLLI shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

