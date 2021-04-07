Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) VP Sells $67,500.00 in Stock

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Kenneth Robert Bertram also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 26th, Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 4,922 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $418,370.00.
NASDAQ:OLLI traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,396. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $123.52.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 18.3% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 15.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.
A number of research firms recently commented on OLLI. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.13.
About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.
