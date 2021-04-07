Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) VP Sells $67,500.00 in Stock

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Friday, March 26th, Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 4,922 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $418,370.00.

NASDAQ:OLLI traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,396. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 18.3% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 15.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on OLLI. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.13.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

