Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,234,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 370,072 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.54% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $44,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 69.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $927,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 147,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,474,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,695. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.53.

OHI stock opened at $38.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 56.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $39.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.08.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.30%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

