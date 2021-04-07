Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Holdings Lowered by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 748,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,227 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.21% of Omeros worth $10,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OMER. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omeros by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,384,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,910,000 after acquiring an additional 495,817 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Omeros by 225.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after buying an additional 306,684 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Omeros by 15.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 52,994 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 83,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 50,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Omeros during the third quarter worth approximately $459,000. Institutional investors own 56.63% of the company’s stock.

OMER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Omeros from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Omeros in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

In other Omeros news, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $189,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $84,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,936.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,500 shares of company stock valued at $732,074 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OMER opened at $17.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.65. Omeros Co. has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $25.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.50.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 million. Analysts expect that Omeros Co. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

