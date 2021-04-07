OMG Network 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.82 Billion (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One OMG Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.41 or 0.00018480 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $1.46 billion and approximately $2.82 billion worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OMG Network has traded 32.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Thunder Token (TT) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $220.96 or 0.00392241 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001947 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

OMG Network Coin Profile

OMG Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OMG Network is omg.network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

Buying and Selling OMG Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

