Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Position Trimmed by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,023 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.71% of Omnicell worth $36,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Omnicell by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Omnicell by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OMCL shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Omnicell from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $133.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.08. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.16 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $249.20 million for the quarter. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

