OneRoot Network (RNT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $409,615.00

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 7th. One OneRoot Network token can now be bought for $0.0131 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. OneRoot Network has a total market cap of $3.73 million and $409,615.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OneRoot Network has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About OneRoot Network

RNT is a token. It launched on November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

OneRoot Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneRoot Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OneRoot Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

