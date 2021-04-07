OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) by 872.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,696 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.12% of OneSpaWorld worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 226.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 52,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,914 shares during the period. 66.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised OneSpaWorld from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

OneSpaWorld stock opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.65. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $12.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 98.06% and a negative return on equity of 8.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

