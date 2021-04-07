Onex (TSE:ONEX) Shares Up 0.5%

Onex Co. (TSE:ONEX) shares were up 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$80.14 and last traded at C$80.00. Approximately 101,643 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 140,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$79.63.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Onex from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Onex from C$81.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Onex from C$91.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Onex from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 15.99, a current ratio of 16.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$76.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$69.61. The stock has a market cap of C$7.23 billion and a PE ratio of 10.52.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

