Ontology (ONT) Price Tops $1.77

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 7th. Ontology has a market cap of $1.43 billion and approximately $1.05 billion worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ontology has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar. One Ontology coin can now be bought for $1.77 or 0.00003137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00050376 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00052294 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.84 or 0.00311535 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000541 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00010790 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00028901 BTC.

About Ontology

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,974,658 coins. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

