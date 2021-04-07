Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 22,961 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 964,993 shares.The stock last traded at $33.97 and had previously closed at $33.23.

OTRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $615.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.86 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.27.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Ontrak during the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Ontrak by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ontrak during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ontrak during the third quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ontrak during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. 27.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

