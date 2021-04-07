OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.32 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover OP Bancorp.

OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.57 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:OPBK traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.19. 60,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,389. OP Bancorp has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $12.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average is $7.98.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

