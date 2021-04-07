Opacity (OPCT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $921,389.00

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 7th. During the last seven days, Opacity has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar. Opacity has a market cap of $28.39 million and $921,389.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opacity token can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000627 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00070462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.58 or 0.00263973 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005612 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $428.39 or 0.00761100 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,566.64 or 1.00498501 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00016232 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 tokens. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

