Open Predict Token (OPT) Hits Market Cap of $1.76 Million

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 21.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. During the last seven days, Open Predict Token has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar. One Open Predict Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.76 or 0.00003109 BTC on exchanges. Open Predict Token has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $23,252.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00056074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00021773 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.44 or 0.00627270 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.97 or 0.00079590 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Open Predict Token Profile

OPT is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,478 coins. The official message board for Open Predict Token is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements . Open Predict Token’s official website is openpredict.io . Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Open Predict Token Coin Trading

