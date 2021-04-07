Opium Price Hits $7.10 on Major Exchanges (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. During the last week, Opium has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. Opium has a total market capitalization of $29.56 million and $56.87 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opium coin can now be purchased for $7.10 or 0.00012624 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Opium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.13 or 0.00069527 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $145.43 or 0.00258417 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005577 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $429.77 or 0.00763653 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,503.77 or 1.00400510 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00016330 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000469 BTC.

About Opium

The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

Buying and Selling Opium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Opium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.