Oppenheimer Weighs in on Corning Incorporated’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GLW)

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Corning in a report released on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Corning’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Corning from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.90.

NYSE:GLW opened at $44.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.40, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.78. Corning has a 12-month low of $18.82 and a 12-month high of $45.84.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 23,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 21.2% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Corning by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 6,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 14,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 66,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $2,677,322.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,827 shares in the company, valued at $7,460,954.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 37,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $1,542,066.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,304.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 303,496 shares of company stock worth $11,806,697. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

