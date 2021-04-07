Opthea Limited’s (NASDAQ:OPT) Lock-Up Period Will End on April 14th

Opthea’s (NASDAQ:OPT) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, April 14th. Opthea had issued 8,563,300 shares in its public offering on October 16th. The total size of the offering was $115,604,550 based on an initial share price of $13.50. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

OPT stock opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. Opthea has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Opthea in the fourth quarter valued at $932,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Opthea in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,100,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Opthea in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Opthea during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in Opthea during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,107,000.

Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

