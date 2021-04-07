Oraichain Token Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.04 Million (ORAI)

Oraichain Token (CURRENCY:ORAI) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Oraichain Token has a market capitalization of $44.39 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oraichain Token coin can now be bought for $44.42 or 0.00078377 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oraichain Token has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oraichain Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00055852 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00021082 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.78 or 0.00633007 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00079828 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Oraichain Token Coin Profile

Oraichain Token (CRYPTO:ORAI) is a coin. Oraichain Token’s total supply is 22,779,270 coins and its circulating supply is 999,274 coins. Oraichain Token’s official Twitter account is @oraichain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Oraichain Token is orai.io . The official message board for Oraichain Token is medium.com/oraichain

According to CryptoCompare, “Oraichain (orai.io) is a data oracle platform that aggregates and connects Artificial Intelligence APIs to smart contracts and regular applications. “

Oraichain Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oraichain Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oraichain Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oraichain Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oraichain Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oraichain Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.