Orbit Chain (ORC) Price Down 17.6% This Week

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded down 27.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Orbit Chain has a total market capitalization of $1.28 billion and approximately $34.15 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbit Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.75 or 0.00004931 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orbit Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00054570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00021239 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $349.25 or 0.00626574 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.64 or 0.00078300 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Orbit Chain Coin Profile

Orbit Chain (ORC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 465,987,647 coins. Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io . Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbit Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbit Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbit Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbit Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.