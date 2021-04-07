Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.92

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSE:OGD)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.92 and traded as high as C$0.95. Orbit Garant Drilling shares last traded at C$0.94, with a volume of 9,500 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of C$34.80 million and a P/E ratio of -13.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.92.

Get Orbit Garant Drilling alerts:

Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$36.10 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc provides mineral drilling services in Canada, the United States, South America, and West Africa. It provides underground and surface diamond drilling services to mining companies through various stages of mineral exploration, mine development, and production. The company also offers geotechnical and water drilling services to mining or mineral exploration companies, engineering and environmental consultant firms, and government agencies.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Orbit Garant Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbit Garant Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.