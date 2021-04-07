Orbs (ORBS) Market Capitalization Tops $350.32 Million

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 31.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 7th. In the last seven days, Orbs has traded 32.7% lower against the US dollar. Orbs has a total market cap of $350.32 million and $1.51 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbs coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000278 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00056248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00021786 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.36 or 0.00628150 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00079682 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

About Orbs

Orbs is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

