O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.77 Billion

Brokerages forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) will announce $2.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.72 billion and the highest is $2.88 billion. O’Reilly Automotive reported sales of $2.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full year sales of $11.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.73 billion to $11.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.12 billion to $12.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover O’Reilly Automotive.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.36.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total value of $11,771,422.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 42,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,730,625.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,409 shares of company stock worth $22,254,747. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $514.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $329.19 and a twelve month high of $516.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $476.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $459.28.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More: Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.