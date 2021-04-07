O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,574 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $153,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.36.

ORLY opened at $514.26 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $329.19 and a one year high of $516.92. The company has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $476.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $459.28.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.26, for a total transaction of $2,501,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,067.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 11,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $5,430,638.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,239,555.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,409 shares of company stock worth $22,254,747 in the last 90 days. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

