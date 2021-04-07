O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management cut its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.27% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $85,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 11,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $5,430,638.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,239,555.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,409 shares of company stock valued at $22,254,747 in the last ninety days. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.36.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $514.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $476.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $459.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $329.19 and a 1-year high of $516.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

