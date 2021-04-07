OrganiGram (OGI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 13th. Analysts expect OrganiGram to post earnings of C($0.04) per share for the quarter.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$19.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$20.76 million.

TSE OGI opened at C$4.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.66. OrganiGram has a 52-week low of C$1.35 and a 52-week high of C$8.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Tuesday. ATB Capital increased their price objective on OrganiGram from C$1.90 to C$4.20 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on OrganiGram from C$3.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded OrganiGram from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.13.

About OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

