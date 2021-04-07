OrganiGram (OGI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $14.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 million. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 207.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. On average, analysts expect OrganiGram to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:OGI opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.02. The company has a market cap of $766.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. OrganiGram has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $6.45.

Several equities analysts have commented on OGI shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of OrganiGram from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up from $3.50) on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of OrganiGram from $1.90 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.09.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

