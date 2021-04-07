ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.71.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ ORIC opened at $22.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.79 and its 200-day moving average is $29.50. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $40.81.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.38). Equities research analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ORIC Pharmaceuticals news, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 7,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $203,104.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 89,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $2,599,579.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 332,829 shares of company stock worth $9,102,446.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORIC. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

