Origin Dollar (OUSD) Price Reaches $0.99

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. During the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. Origin Dollar has a market cap of $7.48 million and approximately $4,196.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00001762 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00069902 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.30 or 0.00263470 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005673 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $418.25 or 0.00748103 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,969.43 or 1.00109249 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000466 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00016049 BTC.

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 7,590,818 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

