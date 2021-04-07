OriginTrail Price Reaches $0.75 (TRAC)

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. OriginTrail has a market cap of $266.00 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OriginTrail has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One OriginTrail coin can now be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00001325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OriginTrail alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00055015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00021544 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $353.07 or 0.00627576 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.39 or 0.00078897 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

OriginTrail Coin Profile

TRAC is a coin. It was first traded on January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 356,890,793 coins. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here . OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail . The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io . The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

OriginTrail Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OriginTrail should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OriginTrail using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OriginTrail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OriginTrail and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.