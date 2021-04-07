OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,555 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.25% of OrthoPediatrics worth $10,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the third quarter worth $123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 473.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

KIDS opened at $52.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.17 and its 200-day moving average is $46.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -36.32 and a beta of 0.67. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $57.42.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.46). OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 34.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on KIDS. Zacks Investment Research lowered OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OrthoPediatrics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

In other news, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $39,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,417. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David R. Pelizzon acquired 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $172,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,686 shares of company stock worth $2,589,408. 33.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

