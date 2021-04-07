Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ouster (NYSE:OUST) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 68.15% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Ouster in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Get Ouster alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OUST traded up $2.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.11. The company had a trading volume of 371,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,456. Ouster has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $17.73.

Ouster, Inc develops multi-beam digital lidar sensors and software products for autonomous vehicles, drones, mapping, defense, robotics, industrials, building security, smart cities, virtual reality/augmented reality (VR/AR), and others. The company provides high-resolution lidar sensors for long, mid, and short range applications.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.