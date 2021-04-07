Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Ouster (NYSE:OUST) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target suggests a potential upside of 116.56% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Ouster stock opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. Ouster has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $17.73.

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc develops multi-beam digital lidar sensors and software products for autonomous vehicles, drones, mapping, defense, robotics, industrials, building security, smart cities, virtual reality/augmented reality (VR/AR), and others. The company provides high-resolution lidar sensors for long, mid, and short range applications.

