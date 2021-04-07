Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) to post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.54). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full year earnings of ($2.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($2.21). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.57). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Outset Medical.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $17.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OM. Zacks Investment Research cut Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Outset Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

In related news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 57,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $3,184,925.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,200,345.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rebecca Chambers sold 16,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $835,346.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,380.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,819 shares of company stock worth $5,568,597.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Outset Medical by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,658,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,250,000 after buying an additional 78,916 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Outset Medical during the third quarter worth about $16,524,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in Outset Medical during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Outset Medical during the third quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $1,705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical stock traded down $4.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.06. The stock had a trading volume of 752,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,655. The company has a current ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 10.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Outset Medical has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.81.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

