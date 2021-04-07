Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) to post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.54). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full year earnings of ($2.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($2.21). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.57). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Outset Medical.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $17.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OM. Zacks Investment Research cut Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Outset Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

In related news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 57,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $3,184,925.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,200,345.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rebecca Chambers sold 16,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $835,346.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,380.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,819 shares of company stock worth $5,568,597.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Outset Medical by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,658,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,250,000 after buying an additional 78,916 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Outset Medical during the third quarter worth about $16,524,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in Outset Medical during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Outset Medical during the third quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $1,705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical stock traded down $4.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.06. The stock had a trading volume of 752,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,655. The company has a current ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 10.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Outset Medical has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.81.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outset Medical (OM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM)

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.