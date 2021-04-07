Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:OVCHY)

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oversea-Chinese Banking in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Guha now expects that the company will earn $1.48 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oversea-Chinese Banking’s FY2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of OVCHY stock opened at $17.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.06. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $18.01. The company has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.212 dividend. This is a boost from Oversea-Chinese Banking’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Oversea-Chinese Banking’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Company Profile

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, other parts of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

