Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) EVP Daniel T. Smith Sells 10,341 Shares

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $982,395.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,205. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of OC stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.89. 24,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,478. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $35.97 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of -19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OC. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Longbow Research boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OC. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 1,555.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Recommended Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.