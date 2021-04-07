Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.45.

A number of research firms have commented on OMI. UBS Group raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Owens & Minor to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Owens & Minor in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

NYSE OMI opened at $38.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. Owens & Minor has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.45.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.79%.

In related news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $146,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,094.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 28,078 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $1,064,717.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 327,659 shares in the company, valued at $12,424,829.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,447 shares of company stock valued at $1,984,139. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 31,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.