OWNDATA 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $57.00 (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. In the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar. One OWNDATA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. OWNDATA has a market cap of $971,928.26 and approximately $57.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00065402 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003552 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000758 BTC.

About OWNDATA

OWNDATA (CRYPTO:OWN) is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,246,200,519 tokens. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network . The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

OWNDATA Token Trading

