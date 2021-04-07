Oxen Reaches Market Capitalization of $76.89 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. Oxen has a total market cap of $76.89 million and $340,699.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for $1.43 or 0.00002534 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Oxen has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,519.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,986.15 or 0.03514088 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $219.35 or 0.00388096 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $628.59 or 0.01112157 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.71 or 0.00477190 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $238.90 or 0.00422690 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00034086 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.85 or 0.00300519 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 53,691,749 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.