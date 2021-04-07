Oxford Square Capital Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 777 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,240% compared to the typical daily volume of 58 call options.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OXSQ. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of OXSQ stock opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. Oxford Square Capital has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $5.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.95 million, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.33.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 89.76% and a positive return on equity of 12.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the third quarter worth $60,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

